Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $138.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

