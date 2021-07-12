Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,233 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

