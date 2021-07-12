Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 439 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $27,364,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN opened at $325.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.