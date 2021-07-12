Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

