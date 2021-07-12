Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,041 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

