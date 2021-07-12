Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

