Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 513,141 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 971.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 417,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHD opened at $17.05 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

