Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,026,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.03 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32.

