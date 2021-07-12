Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

