Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00.
NYSE:GDRX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 11,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About GoodRx
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.