Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00.

NYSE:GDRX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 11,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

