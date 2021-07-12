JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,833 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX opened at $5.59 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

