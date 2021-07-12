JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,502 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

