JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

