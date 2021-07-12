JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.57 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.46. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

