JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 222,500 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $6,081,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVFA opened at $9.90 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.