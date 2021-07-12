JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,325 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.