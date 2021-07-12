JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,121 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 217.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TARO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 149,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TARO stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

