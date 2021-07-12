JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 8,310 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,068 ($79.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,105.60. The company has a market capitalization of £98.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

