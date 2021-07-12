JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 49,569 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,556,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,858,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MASS opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $962.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,814 shares of company stock worth $2,430,196. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.