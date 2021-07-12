JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.69 ($3.17).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.