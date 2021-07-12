John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

