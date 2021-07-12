John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00.
Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares.
About Beam Therapeutics
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.