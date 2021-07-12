John A. Maurer Sells 3,650 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

