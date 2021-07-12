Jobchain Trading 1% Higher This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $213,742.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.00896277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.