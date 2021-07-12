Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,041,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

