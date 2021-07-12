JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 18,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,531,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

