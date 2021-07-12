Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Centrica plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centrica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

