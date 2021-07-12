Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.23% of Caesars Entertainment worth $407,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

