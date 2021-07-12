Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $41.01. 7,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,602. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

