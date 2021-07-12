Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $362.12 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Citigroup worth $362,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

