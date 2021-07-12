J Michael Dodson Sells 35,289 Shares of Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

