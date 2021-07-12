IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.09. 53,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 976,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

