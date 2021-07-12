Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,465. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $174.50 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

