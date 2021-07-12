Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $14.37 on Monday, reaching $915.68. 18,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,280. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

