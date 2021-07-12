Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,043 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 78.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $79,451,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $372,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.