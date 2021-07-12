Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $137.98. 7,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,711. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.70. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

