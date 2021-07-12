Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $4.40 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $4,405,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $$54.46 during midday trading on Monday. 184,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,590,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

