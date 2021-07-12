Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 441.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $168.88. 441,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

