Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 5,969 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.43. 82,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

