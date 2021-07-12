Islet Management LP Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.14. 16,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,095. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

