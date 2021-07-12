Islet Management LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,440. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

