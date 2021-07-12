Islet Management LP Takes $9.27 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. 112,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,307,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.