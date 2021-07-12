Islet Management LP Takes $22.09 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Facebook stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.41. The stock had a trading volume of 336,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.80.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
