Islet Management LP Takes $22.09 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.41. The stock had a trading volume of 336,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

