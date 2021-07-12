Islet Management LP Purchases New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,090 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.89. 7,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,947. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

