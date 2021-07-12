Islet Management LP Purchases 105,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Islet Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 140.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

BILL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $190.51. 12,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,312. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,388 shares of company stock valued at $24,863,549. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

