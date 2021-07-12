iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.74 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.