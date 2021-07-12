iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 8.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

SOXX traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,640. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

