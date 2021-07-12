iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Decreased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,074,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

