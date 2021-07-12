iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

