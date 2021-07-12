iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $135.27 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.89.

