iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $135.27 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.89.

